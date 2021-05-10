BBC News

Elections 2021: John Campion to serve second term as West Mercia PCC

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightConservative Party
image captionJohn Campion was first elected as West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016

John Campion has been re-elected as West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

First elected to the role in 2016, the Conservative candidate received 179,411 votes or 55% of votes cast ahead of Labour's Kuldip Sahota with 77,664 votes.

The election was decided on first preferences as Mr Campion secured more than 50% of the vote.

PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.

The PCC elections were originally meant to take place in May 2020, with the winner to serve a four-year term, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Turnout this time round rose from 20.7 % in 2016 to 33.9%.

Also standing were Reform UK's Peter Jewell and Margaret Rowley for the Liberal Democrats.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.