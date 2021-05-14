Telford recycling plant fire: Risk to air quality is 'low'
Authorities say risk to air quality is "low" as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze at a recycling plant which broke out last month.
Crews attended the fire at Greenway Polymers in Ketley, Telford, on 26 April and dealt with more than 50,000 tons of burning waste.
Telford MP Lucy Allan said it was a "disaster" for the area.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was now under control and it was "working towards the recovery phase".
Assistant chief fire officer Dan Quinn said the fire was "a really challenging incident".
He said the service had essentially set up a "temporary fire station" at the site while crews "work round the clock" to extinguish the fire which is still burning in some of the plastic waste.
To reduce the impact on the local community, waste was being kept on site meaning it has to be regularly moved around.
So far, he said crews had worked through about 10 per cent of the waste and estimated it would take "a few weeks" for the incident to be resolved.
Conservative MP for Telford Ms Allan raised concerns about the possible long-term impact on peoples' heath, however Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said "despite the smoke being unpleasant and an inconvenience, the risks to health are low".
However people are urged to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed, he added.
At the height of the blaze last month, more than 70 firefighters were involved. Part of the M54 motorway had to be closed for several days as well as six schools and a nursery over air quality concerns.
Heat from the fire made the steel frame of the building unsafe and it is now being dismantled.
