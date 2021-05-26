West Mercia Police officer charged with stalking
- Published
A police officer has been charged with stalking.
Stephen Green, who has been based at Shrewsbury Police Station, is due at Redditch Magistrates' Court next month.
The 60-year-old is accused of one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, following allegations dating between November and January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
West Mercia Police said it would be inappropriate to comment in light of the court case.
