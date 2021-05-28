Covid: Shropshire man returns home after 178-days in hospital
A man who spent 178 days on a hospital ward recovering from Covid-19 has been given a guard of honour as he left to return home.
Stuart Tyrer, 55, from Leegomery in Shropshire, was admitted to the intensive therapy unit at Telford's Princess Royal in November.
The hospital trust said he had two strokes and he could lose some toes.
Mr Tyrer said: "I missed Christmas, I missed Easter, but thankfully I will be home in time for my birthday in June."
He will continue his treatment at home.
"It only seems like yesterday I came in," Mr Tyrer said.
"At one point my wife was phoned because they didn't expect me to live, so I've done extremely well to be here and that's all thanks to the marvellous team here.
"I always said if I made it this far I wanted to be walking for my birthday which I am, albeit with the aid of crutches."
Sarah Sivill, ward manager, said: "He really is a miracle and we were delighted to be able to get him home and honoured to applaud him on his way.
"We wish him all the best in his recovery."
