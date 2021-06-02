Dalian Atkinson: PC's fear 'through the roof' during arrest
- Published
A police officer charged with murder said his "fear was through the roof" when he Tasered an ex-footballer.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of Dalian Atkinson in 2016.
As his defence begins, he told jurors he thought he and co-accused PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith "were going to die" when they responded to a callout to Mr Atkinson's father's home in Telford.
The former Aston Villa star died after the stand-off on 15 August that year.
The West Mercia Police officers were called to the address on Meadow Close at about 01:30 BST following reports from neighbours Mr Atkinson was acting strangely and claiming to be the Messiah.
PC Monk told the court the former striker was erratic, unpredictable and terrifying and that he ignored his warnings to stop when the officer pointed his Taser.
The officer deployed his Taser three times, twice unsuccessfully, but on the third discharge he overrode the system, holding down the trigger for 33 seconds - more than six times the standard deployment.
"My fear was going through roof," he said. "It was the second time device failed. I thought we were done for."
He said he had no idea how long he fired his Taser for, but he felt "relief" when Mr Atkinson fell to the ground.
PC Monk said he thought the sportsman, who also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday during his career, was trying to get up, so he kicked him.
The court heard previously that PC Monk kicked Mr Atkinson in the head at least twice while he lay on the ground, with sufficient force to leave imprints of his bootlaces.
However giving evidence the West Mercia officer said: "At the time I thought I kicked him in the shoulder, there wasn't an intention to kick him.
"It was a desperate instinctive act. I thought he was going to get up and we were going to die."
PC Monk also denies an alternative manslaughter charge and his co-accused, PC Bettley-Smith, 31, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk