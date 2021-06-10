PC 'exaggerated' Dalian Atkinson's behaviour 'to justify actions'
A police officer accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson exaggerated the ex-footballer's behaviour to justify his own actions, a prosecutor told jurors.
Alexandra Healy QC said PC Benjamin Monk used his police training to overstate the former Aston Villa striker's conduct.
PC Monk denies murdering Mr Atkinson, 48, outside his father's home in Telford on 15 August 2016.
The 43-year-old also denies a charge of manslaughter.
In her closing speech, Ms Healy described parts of the accounts of West Mercia Police officers PC Monk and 31-year-old PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, as a "story that goes against the evidence."
PC Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Mr Atkinson with a baton.
The Crown alleges PC Monk murdered the former Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday striker by excessive use of a Taser and kicking him in the head at least twice.
Birmingham Crown Court heard PC Bettley-Smith estimated Mr Atkinson's height, which was 5ft 11, as "6ft 4ins or taller" while PC Monk told a police interview the ex-sportsman was "massive" despite being an inch bigger than him.
Ms Healy said the description of his size was a "deliberate exaggeration".
She told jurors: "It's clear Mr Atkinson was suffering some sort of acute mental health crisis and as a consequence was behaving quite out of character.
"Mr Atkinson was not armed, he never touched PC Monk and never laid a finger on PC Bettley-Smith."
She added: "The Crown say these two officers have sought to take advantage of their training and knowledge as police officers to paint an exaggerated picture of Mr Atkinson's behaviour in an effort to quite falsely persuade you that the force that they used was lawful."
The trial continues.
