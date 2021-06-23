BBC News

Dalian Atkinson: PC guilty of former footballer's manslaughter

image captionDalian Atkinson died aged 48 on 15 August 2016

A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson.

The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in 2016.

PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was cleared by jurors of an alternative charge of murder.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Monk tasered Mr Atkinson for 33 seconds and kicked him twice in the head.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he believed there was a danger to life for him and his colleague.

image captionPC Benjamin Monk was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Atkinson but cleared of his murder

Mr Atkinson began his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Sheffield Wednesday, Real Sociedad and Aston Villa.

Following a three-week-trial, jurors took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts on Monk.

They are still deliberating on an assault charge relating to Monk's colleague and former girlfriend, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31.

image captionPolice were called to Meadow Close in Trench, Telford on 15 August, where Mr Atkinson was reported to have been acting erratically

The trial heard how the pair were called to Mr Atkinson's father's house in Meadow Close on 15 August, where the the sportsman had been acting erratically.

Monk told the court he ran in fear after Mr Atkinson, who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, made death threats and smashed a glass door pane.

The trial heard Monk had discharged his Taser three times at Mr Atkinson, twice unsuccessfully, but on the third time he overrode the system, holding down the trigger for 33 seconds - more than six times the standard deployment.

image captionThe striker famously scored the opener in Aston Villa's 1994 League Cup final win over Manchester United

The officer claimed the former striker was trying to get up when he aimed kicks at his shoulder in lawful self-defence as a last resort, after running out of Taser cartridges.

Mr Atkinson, who had a number of underlying health conditions, died later that morning in hospital.

