Peter Cairns murder probe: Mum pays tribute to 'perfect' son
- Published
The mother of a man who died after being seriously injured in a disturbance has paid an emotional tribute to him, saying he was "perfect from the start".
Four teenage boys have been charged with murdering Peter Cairns, who was found hurt near Stonebridge Close, Telford, on Friday evening.
The 26-year-old died later in hospital.
In a statement, his mother said Mr Cairns, who had ADHD and autism, "loved life and was so innocent".
One 14-year-old boy and three 15-year-olds have been charged with murder, West Mercia Police said.
Mr Cairns' mother described him as a gentleman who would "always do his best" to help people.
Her statement in full, released through West Mercia Police, says: "Let me tell you about this boy/man; Peter.
"He was perfect from the start.
"He then grew into this inquisitive little person who loved to ask questions and talk about anything, loved life and was so innocent.
"His best friend was his brother, Chris, (double trouble) and has remained so with the added bonus of a boy called Lewis.
"Peter took time with all his brothers to offer them his wisdom.
"As a family we were told Peter would never live a normal life because of his ADHD and autism but with hard work his dad and I put plenty of routine in and a repetitive reassurance to Pete so he flourished.
"Peter is a kind, loving, extremely special individual who was there for everyone and was extremely opinionated but was our family's voice of reason.
"He always was a gentleman and respectful to everyone's needs and even his own.
"No matter the person in need he'd always do his best to help.
"He saw the world so differently to us but taught us that different is so much better and good.
"His dad and I and the rest of our family had the privilege to have this amazing individual person for 26 beautiful years and his brothers for all their lives.
"We are proud and thankful this sweet boy was our son/brother.
"Gone our darling son and brother but never forgotten. Rest In Peace."
An online fundraising page set up for Mr Cairns' family has raised more than £2,300.
The four teenagers are due to appear before Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
A man aged 41 and a 42-year-old woman also held on suspicion of assisting offenders have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
