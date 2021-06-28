Two arrests on Isle of Wight over Tamba Momodu shooting
Two women have been questioned in connection with a murder investigation.
Tamba Momodu, 20, was shot on 13 October at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.
Sixteen men and women have previously been arrested during investigations into his death, although no charges have yet been brought.
Hampshire Police confirmed officers assisted colleagues from West Mercia Police to make arrests in the Ryde area of the Isle of Wight on Friday.
West Mercia Police said the two women had now been released under investigation.
Mr Momodu was shot six times near a children's soft play area at the business park and died at the scene.
A Skoda car with false number plates - which detectives believe the killers used to travel to the murder scene - was found in flames hours later at a car park by the Wrekin hill.
Originally from Harrow in London, Mr Momodu moved to Donnington in Telford last summer, and was described by his family as a "smiley, charismatic young man".
