Telford runner's hill rocks to 'cheer people up'
A woman who has been leaving painted rocks at the top of a Shropshire hill said she wanted to do something to "cheer people up".
Fay Rayward has been running up the Wrekin in Telford daily as part of training for the London Marathon.
She combined it with her hobby of painting rocks, which began during the coronavirus lockdown.
The response she has received from people, she said, has spurred her on to continue.
Ms Rayward, who began running in recent years, is set to take on the 26.2 mile (42km) race in October for disability charity Whizz Kids.
Running up the hill each morning before starting work, she said, is an "escape" and she has completed the feat over 80 consecutive days.
"I started painting rocks during lockdown, everyone found new hobbies and that was mine," she said.
"I started planting them around Telford Town Park and when I started going up the Wrekin, I left one up there thinking it would cheer someone up if they find it."
Her rocks have had different themes from bands to Creme Eggs at Easter.
But they have also become more meaningful as she has made new friends while climbing the hill.
"I think that's what given determination to carry on, I have formed good relationships with people up the Wrekin," she said.
"There is a guy who is a regular litter pick, I did one for him.
"A chap asked today, his dad passed away, and he asked would you do me a Banks's beer, I think it is nice that people want them."
