Pair finish Shrewsbury stadium challenge for Bridgnorth toddler
Two men have sat on all 10,000 seats in a football stadium to raise money in aid of a toddler with a rare genetic disorder.
Ben Vale and Andy Tamplin completed the challenge at Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Meadow to help Mr Vale's nephew, Gunner.
The 19-month-old, from Bridgnorth, was diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS Type 1) in March.
The two men's efforts have raised more than £3,000 to support his family.
They said they were inspired by a video of ex-footballers Robbie Savage and Alan Shearer sitting on seats at Wembley Stadium for Sport Relief in 2014.
Mr Tamplin said they reached out to Shrewsbury Town with the idea and "they were all up for it and massively supporting us".
The pair took almost seven hours to finish and Mr Tamplin said it was a tough challenge.
"The sun came out in the afternoon, so the lower halves of the stands were quite warm" he said.
He said he had stiff knees and the two of them would be relaxing with cold baths and a couple of beers.
Gunner's condition means he cannot break down his body's natural sugars and they start to be stored in his brain and organs, putting them at risk.
He is set to undergo a stem cell transplant after a worldwide search for a match found a donor in Germany.
Mr Vale said his nephew was a "lovely little boy, lovely nature" and it had been upsetting to find out about his diagnosis this year.
His treatment starts with chemotherapy on Monday and Mr Vale said the family had "all fingers crossed all goes OK".
He thanked people who had donated as he said the money would go to help Gunner in the future, including making adaptations to his home.
