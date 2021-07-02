Dalian Atkinson: Retrial ordered for PC on footballer assault charge
Prosecutors have confirmed they will seek a retrial for a police officer charged with assaulting former footballer Dalian Atkinson.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court failed to reach a verdict on PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith during her trial alongside Benjamin Monk.
Monk was jailed on Tuesday for killing the former Aston Villa striker during a confrontation in Telford.
The Crown Prosecution Service has not yet confirmed a date for a retrial.
"The CPS has today informed the court that we will seek a retrial of PC Ellen Bettley-Smith for an assault on Dalian Atkinson occasioning actual bodily harm," CPS head of special crime, Rosemary Ainslie, said.
"We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active and that Ms Bettley-Smith has a right to a fair trial."
Police officers were called to Mr Atkinson's father's home in Meadow Close in Trench, Telford, at about 01:30 BST on 15 August 2016.
The footballer, who also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, was detained and died just over an hour later in hospital.
Monk, 41, was found guilty of his manslaughter following a six-week trial and jailed for eight years.
PC Bettley-Smith, 31, had denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
