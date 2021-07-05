Two more arrests after man's death in Telford
Two more people have been arrested after a man died on a Shropshire road.
The victim in his 20s was found on Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford, early on Saturday. Police believe he may have been assaulted near to a children's play area off Ketley Park Road.
A woman, 22, and a man, 24, were held on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.
Two men have been released on bail and a 24-year-old man and a woman, aged 23, released without charge.
The West Mercia force said officers were called at about 01:00 BST on Saturday to Holyhead Road, where the man died.
His next of kin had been informed but he had not yet been formally identified, it added.
Police believe he may have been assaulted near to a park and children's play area in the area of Millennium Village.
Following the assault the force believes he left the scene and was discovered nearby on Holyhead Road having died.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
