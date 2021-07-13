England Euro 2020: Probe into racist Facebook posts continues
A councillor has resigned over the racist abuse of England footballers that appeared on his Facebook page.
Paul Bradbury, an independent, quit Pontesbury Parish Council in Shropshire on Monday, but denied he was responsible for the posts about England's penalty takers, saying his account had been hacked.
The authority said it reported the content to police.
The West Mercia force said earlier it had released a man arrested on Monday.
It added further inquiries were being made following the detention of the individual - in his 60s from the Minsterley area of Shropshire - on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.
Racist posts on Mr Bradbury's Facebook have been deleted since their appearance on Sunday night following England's Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties.
The local authority, which confirmed it had accepted Mr Bradbury's resignation, said the comments did "not represent the views of this council".
It added: "We find these comments strongly offensive and will not tolerate racism nor discrimination of any kind."
Mr Bradbury said he was a victim of a Facebook password that had been "quite a simple and easy one to guess".
He said he was alerted to the comments when people sent him direct messages and added: "Someone got into my personal account, it's not the first time."
He said the posts then "just disappeared".
On the subject of a police probe in the county, Ch Insp Mark Reilly said: "We want to be absolutely clear - we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination in all forms, including online abuse. We will investigate reports and act."
There has been widespread criticism of racist abuse directed at three England penalty-takers who had their spot-kicks saved on Sunday.
A number of England players have spoken out in support of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sanco and Bukayo Saka, and the FA said it was "appalled" by the "online racism" directed at those who failed to convert their shots.
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council football policing lead, said officers were working with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and inquiries were "already being progressed".
Twitter said it had removed more than 1,000 posts in the 24 hours after the final and suspended a number of accounts for violating its rules.
Facebook said: "We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England's footballers [on Sunday night] and we'll continue to take action against those that break our rules."
