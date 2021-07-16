Police name man in Telford murder probe appeal
- Published
Police have named a man they wish to trace as part of their murder probe into an attack thought to have happened near a children's play area.
Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was found dead in Telford on 3 July.
The West Mercia force said it believed Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, left town following the murder.
Police have issued a photo of Mr Wieczorkowski, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, in an appeal for information on his whereabouts.
They say he may have information that can help with inquiries and believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland.
Mr Kurdziel was hurt in an attack suspected to have happened near a children's play area off Ketley Park Road.
He is thought by police to have left the scene before being found dead outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road.
His family said previously he was a "great brother, son, uncle and friend" who was "always smiling".
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Lee Holehouse said: "I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward."
