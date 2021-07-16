Former West Mercia Police officer admits stalking ex-partner
A former police officer has pleaded guilty to stalking a woman after their relationship ended.
Stephen Green, who was based at Shrewsbury Police Station, admitted one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
The offence led the victim to sell her home, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The 60-year-old, who has since resigned from the force, will be sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court on 13 August.
Green admitted the offence when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on 8 July.
The CPS said Green, who was married with children, had a four-year affair with the woman, which ended in August 2020.
When she began a new relationship, it said, he sent several messages and flowers to her and instructed a friend to make a drink-drive report against her and her new partner.
He also made two false COVID-19 breach reports and instructed other police officers to carry out address checks at the victim's homes and the homes of her mother and new partner, the CPS added, sending a riot van to check out the victim's home address.
Fiona Cortese of the CPS said: "Police officers are trusted to uphold the law, yet Stephen Green broke the law to cause serious distress and anxiety to a woman who had moved on with her life after their breakup.
"He abused his position to access and use resources that members of the public would not have access to."
Ch Insp Helen Wain from West Mercia Police Professional Standard Department said: "We are aware that Stephen Green, who was a West Mercia Police officer, has pleaded guilty to a stalking offence.
"The officer has since resigned from the force.
"A review will now take place in relation to misconduct matters."
