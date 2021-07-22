Bins replace recycling boxes in Shropshire to curb mess
- Published
Wheelie bins are set to replace recycling boxes under a £2.9m rollout to stop rubbish blowing away in wind.
Shropshire households currently get two 55-litre boxes for recycling plastic, glass and metal waste but have complained the receptacles cause mess.
The council says residents have suggested bins would encourage them to recycle more.
In response, cabinet has agreed to meet the bins' cost and residents should get them by spring 2022.
A report for the authority says people have complained for several years about litter from the boxes blowing away.
The new 240-litre bins will, the council says, have more capacity than the boxes and also mean crews not having to do as much bending and lifting on rounds.
At a meeting on Wednesday, cabinet ruled out charging for the bins and said using them would not be compulsory.
The majority of comments on the council's Facebook page welcomed the change.
Rob Thomas said it was "about time" while Ruth Bond added a bin would "be a lot easier to store".
