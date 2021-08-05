Calls for secret Telford Olympic BMX track to stay
A secret training track used by BMX Olympians should remain in a town for young cyclists, enthusiasts said.
The site at Telford International Centre (TIC) was where gold medallist Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks, who won bronze, trained with teammates before Tokyo 2020.
British Cycling said the freestyle park had now been dismantled and was in the process of finding its long-term home.
But locals say it should stay in the town to benefit aspiring athletes.
According to a joint statement from British Cycling and TIC, the Telford venue had been the "perfect space" because of it having "a dedicated entrance for the BMX freestyle team, excellent levels of privacy and security" and due to its "central UK location".
The statement added it was "delighted to have played a small part in this GB Olympic success."
Kirsty Smallman's two sons, Eddie, 12, and Archie, 10, both compete in BMX racing.
They ride for Bulldog BMX Racing and Wrekin Riders BMX Club, competing in the British BMX Series this year and were both due to race in the world championships in Holland, until the event was cancelled for amateur riders.
Ms Smallman is calling for the leader of Telford council, Shaun Davies, to throw weight to a campaign asking for the track to remain in the area.
"We need to keep it in Telford, to have a Tokyo replica indoor track in Telford, I would love to see it. We have a great freestyle scene here.
"It's unbelievable it's been there all this time."
She said they often have to travel to an indoor centre in Corby, over 90 minutes-drive away, "We really want it in Telford."
Shaun Scarfe from Four One Four Skateparks was part of the team who built the replica track.
"As soon as we found out what the layout was going to be used at Tokyo, we got designs done quickly and our team of 18 guys to go in there and in four weeks make a full replica of the Tokyo course.
"It's a good challenge. Something like that you'd normally take a eight to 10 weeks to build so, we just did it in half the time... but everybody wanted to see the guys do well... it's really fun project."
He said the team has been building ramps for many years and just from seeing "loose designs", they were able to "scale it all up".
Mr Scarfe said the Olympians would have had about five weeks to train on the track so they could "really knuckle down and perfect".
Asked what was happening next with the track, he said it has all been taken down and has gone into "storage".
"It's been funded by British Cycling's Places to Ride fund ... and the whole idea of that fund has been to actually invest into skate parks around the UK and improved facilities and leave a bit of a legacy so this course that we built, this Tokyo replica will get rebuilt.
"We're not exactly sure where yet. British Cycling is sorting that out and is likely perhaps to be at the home of British Cycling in Manchester on their on their own space, which would be great because then we'll be able to use that course."
British Cycling has not commented further on where the replica track might end up.
