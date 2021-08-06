Pair admit illegally storing waste at Telford plant
Two men have admitted illegally storing waste on land at a recycling plant in Shropshire.
Mark and Jonathan Nicholson, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, each pleaded guilty to the offence at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
The storage of the waste took place at Greenway Polymers, Telford, between October 2016 and September 2017.
Three other environmental offences were withdrawn in the case, being brought by the Environment Agency.
The two men will be sentenced on 1 September at Worcester Crown Court.
Mark Nicholson, of Dobbin Street, and Jonathan Nicholson, of Drumman Heights, were both given bail.
The site was the scene of a huge fire in April when more than 50,000 tonnes of burning waste was destroyed at the site in Ketley.
The blaze took nearly a month to put out and a steel-frame building housing the waste had to be demolished.
