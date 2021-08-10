John McIntear: Shropshire cricket umpire was 'inspiration to many'
A man who campaigned to help disabled people officiate in sport has been described as "an inspiration to many", following his death.
Shropshire County Cricket Club committee member John McIntear, from Telford, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018.
He launched Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair last month with a friendly cricket game.
The county's cricket organisation said he made an "enormous contribution".
The club said Mr McIntear's stage four lung cancer had prevented him from standing for long periods, but he raised funds with the Royal British Legion to pay for his own powered wheelchair to allow him to continue to umpire around the county.
He was responsible for the registration of Shropshire County Cricket Club players and the administration of umpires and scorers.
The Royal Navy veteran had been a committee member with the club since December 2018 and was married with children.
Club chairman John Hulme said the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mr McIntear's passing, adding he had made an "enormous contribution".
"He had a great love of cricket and his enthusiasm was infectious," he said.
"He was an inspiration to many with his determination to continue umpiring and then launching Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair.
"Our thoughts are very much with John's family and friends at this very sad time."
Mr McIntear's campaign objective was to find national organisations who were prepared to support campaign and to hand over its administration to an organisation prepared to take it forward.
Adrian Collins, the chairman of Cricket Shropshire added it was a "sad loss".
Telford MP Lucy Allan, had raised Mr McIntear's campaign and the importance of encouraging more disabled officials, referees and umpires into sport during a Westminster Hall debate in May.
She said he left an "important legacy".
