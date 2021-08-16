Murder charge after man's death in Telford
A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was allegedly attacked in Telford.
Dawid Kurdziel was found dead in Holyhead Road, Ketley, on 3 July.
The alleged attack is believed to have taken place earlier in the park and children's play area near to Millennium Square, police said previously.
Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, was charged with Mr Kurdziel's murder on Sunday, West Mercia Police said.
He was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Kurdziel's family have described him as "a very happy person" who was a "great brother, son, uncle and friend".
"He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply," their tribute added.
An online fundraising appeal set up to support them has raised more than £10,000.
