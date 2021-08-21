Military personnel attend WW2 veteran's funeral after family appeal
Military personnel have turned out for the funeral of a World War Two veteran after an appeal by his family.
Wilfred Dawson, 99, served as a wireless operator for RAF Bomber Command and flew on Wellington and Lancaster aircraft.
His funeral cortege was given a guard of honour by ex-service people in Telford, Shropshire.
His granddaughter Susie Phillips said the appeal "just kind of snowballed, it has been amazing".
"We were very shocked by it but it is nice that people are wanting to say thank you to someone that did not understand that he needed thanking," she said.
Mr Dawson, who was originally from Smethwick in the West Midlands, moved with his wife to the Willows Care Home in Codsall about four years ago to be closer to family.
Mrs Phillips, from Shifnal, Shropshire, said her grandfather had only spoken about his war service in recent years.
But she said he wanted his military past represented at his funeral and told the family before his death "a couple of RAF bods would be nice".
Dozens of ex-service people and cadets lined the route of his cortege into Telford Crematorium on Saturday.
Mr Dawson's coffin was draped in a union flag and escorted into the crematorium by military personnel.
Alistair Park, chairman of the Wrekin and Wellington Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, helped the family make preparations for the funeral.
He said Mr Dawson would have been 100-years-old on the day and it was important to recognise his service to the country.
"He is a World War Two veteran and there are very few of them now, we think it is quite important to mark his passing," he said.
