Police investigation after Baschurch barn fire death
- Published
A person has died following a fire at a barn in Shropshire, prompting a police investigation.
Emergency services were called to Fenemere Lane, Baschurch at 12:30 BST on Saturday to reports of the blaze.
West Mercia Police said it was working with fire and rescue colleagues to establish the cause of the fire and to identify the person found inside.
Lee Baker, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the person was declared dead at the scene.
He added: "Our gratitude goes out to those that supported the emergency services and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.