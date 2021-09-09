Murder arrest over death of man, 80, in Shropshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of an elderly man in Shropshire.
The 80-year-old died on Wednesday in St Martins, near Oswestry, West Mercia Police said.
The force added the death was being treated as suspicious but was also thought to be an isolated incident. The cause of death is not yet known.
The suspect, aged 31, remains in custody.
