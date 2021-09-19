Police believe 17-year-old may have died after being hit by vehicle
The police believe a 17-year-old man found dead on a country road may have been hit by a vehicle.
His body was found on Brampton Road, Bishops Castle, Shropshire, in the early hours of 19 September.
West Mercia Police said it appeared he had been walking along the road when he suffered fatal injuries, but said the cause of death has yet to be fully established.
The force has appealed for information from people who may have seen the man.
It has also asked for people to come forward with dashcam footage recorded in the area on Sunday morning.
