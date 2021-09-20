Bishop's Castle rugby club in tribute to 17-year-old
Tributes have been paid to a teenage rugby player after he was found dead on a country road, seemingly hit by a vehicle.
Named locally, Dylan Price, 17, was found in Brampton Road, near Bishop's Castle, south Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday.
Bishop's Castle Rugby Club said he was "not only a club member or team-mate, he was a friend, a brother".
It said he "always gave his everything" to whatever he did in life.
He would never be forgotten by those at the club, it added.
West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The force said the cause of death had not yet been established, but the boy was believed to have been struck by a vehicle while walking along the road.
Det Insp Dafydd Jones said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man's family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.
"Our inquiries are continuing and we're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking along Brampton Road.
"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time."
St Leonard's Rugby Club, based in Stafford, which was due to play Bishop's Castle on Saturday, said it would be postponing the match and its thoughts were with Mr Price's family, friends and team mates.
"Our thoughts are with Dylan's family, team-mates, friends and all at Bishop's Castle RUFC at this incredibly difficult time," it said.
It also urged anyone with information about what happened to contact police.
