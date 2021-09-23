Shropshire deputy leader quits, blaming 'toxic' social media
The deputy leader of a council has stepped down from the role, blaming a "toxic environment" on social media.
Conservative councillor Steve Charmley, who has served on Shropshire Council for 12 years, said he had received death threats.
He said: "I didn't get elected to get rocks hurled at me daily."
He has also left the cabinet of the Conservative-run authority and said he has now quit social media because he is "sick to the back teeth of it".
Mr Charmley had held a council portfolio which made him responsible for roads and housing and had been overseeing plans to build an £80m relief road around Shrewsbury,
He said: "It's a pretty toxic environment at the moment and if you're in the headlights and dealing with frontline services it's bound to feed into it."
And he added: "Sometimes you just need to take a step back and look after yourself."
Mr Charmley was re-elected to Shropshire Council in May 2021 by a margin of just 34 votes.
He then stood in as acting leader when the previous leader, Peter Nutting, lost his seat in the May elections, but failed in a subsequent bid to be elected his permanent replacement.
Lezley Picton, the woman who won that contest, said she was "sad and disappointed" to see him go.
And she added: "The amount of abuse he's received is ridiculous."
Mr Charmley will continue to represent the Whittington ward and he will be replaced as deputy leader by councillor Ed Potter.
