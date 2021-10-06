Fire at business park causes power loss for thousands in Wem
A fire at a business park has left thousands of residents without power.
The fire at Wem Business Park in Shropshire broke out shortly after midnight and was still going several hours later.
Workmen are trying to isolate power to the building, the council said, adding about half the town was without electricity.
Wem has a population of about 6,000 and hundreds of homes and businesses are thought to be affected.
The outage is expected to last for 90 minutes, the council said as workmen have to dig down to get to the source.
Shrewsbury fire station manager James Bainbridge has advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed due to the "significant smoke plume" from the fire.
A road closure is also in place on New Street in Wem.
Wem Fire station posted on Twitter that "crews [have] worked extremely hard in tough conditions". No-one is thought to have been injured.
Crews from Wem, Prees, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch fire stations remain at the scene.