Whitchurch solar farm on 150-acre site given go-ahead
A solar farm capable of powering 9,000 homes-a-year is set to be built in north Shropshire after the project was given the go-ahead.
The scheme will see an array of solar panels installed on a 150-acre site at Bubney Farm, to the west of Whitchurch.
The company behind the project says it will prevent about 12,900 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere every year over the expected lifespan of the facility.
Twelve people supported the bid, while five objections were lodged.
The solar farm will be connected to the National Grid via an existing substation on the A41, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The land lies next to the borders of Wrexham County Borough Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council, both of which were consulted on the application but did not respond.
Whitchurch Town Council also made no comment.
Shropshire Council planning officer Kelvin Hall said the loss of farmland and the visual impact of the scheme on nearby heritage assets and public footpaths would be outweighed by the "significant benefits" the scheme would bring.
His report said the development by Renewable Connections Developments Ltd would result in "some adverse impacts on landscape character... particularly from the public rights of way within and adjacent to the site."
But he said weighing against the negatives were the "significant benefits of the proposal".
"These include the provision of a facility that would generate a significant level of renewable energy, thereby reducing CO2 emissions from use of unsustainable energy sources which is fully in line with national and local planning policy and objectives. This is given significant weight.
"Other benefits include significant biodiversity enhancements, and access and drainage improvements.
"It is considered that these benefits outweigh the adverse impacts of the proposal."
