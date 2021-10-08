Shrewsbury road closed amid reports of sewage leak
A blocked sewer has forced a road to close in Shrewsbury amid reports of sewage leaking on to the street.
Longden Coleham was shut while engineers responded to the blockage.
Water supplier Severn Trent has also deployed tankers to the area to "relieve the network and safely take away any waste".
It said it was "really sorry for the disruption this will cause" and was working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible".
Residents reported "raw sewage" leaking on to the street where they lived.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said it was hoped the works would be completed by Saturday.
"In order to repair the issue, Severn Trent operatives will need to excavate within the carriageway, and for safety purposes, a road closure will be required.
"While the road closure is in force, traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route and access will be maintained to properties at all times."
