Shifnal town centre road changes to be discussed at meeting
- Published
People are being invited to a meeting to learn more about a £3.6m road scheme for the centre of a Shropshire town.
Work on the project is already under way in Shifnal.
Shropshire Council said the work would "greatly enhance" the town centre, improve the flow of traffic and give a "significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents".
Residents are invited to find out more information at the town's village hall on 15 October, from 13:00 to 16:00 BST.
The project, expected to be completed by autumn 2022, involves making changes to key road junctions, resurfacing and introducing a 20mph speed limit.
The scheme is being funded through Community Infrastructure Levy funds and contributions by housing developers.
Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council's deputy cabinet member for highways, said: "We invite all local people to come and see us... to find out more about this important work, to meet the team and to ask any questions they may have about the scheme."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk