Telford boxer Liam Davies toasts title win with burger
- Published
A Shropshire boxer has said he celebrated his title win at the weekend with a "nice burger".
Telford's Liam Davies beat Dixon Flores for the vacant WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight belt at the Arena Birmingham on Saturday, scoring 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91.
He said he was "a bit sore" afterwards, but being in front of the crowd had been "really good".
It makes 11 straight wins for the fighter.
"It was the first time doing 10 rounds, so it was really good for myself," he said.
"You can do it in the gym as much as you want, but it is doing it under the lights and I proved I can do it now and that gives me a lot more confidence going into the next couple which hopefully can be a big fight in the new year."
Mr Davies said he was now looking forward to a "good rest" over Christmas but will keep training and hopes to keep "pushing up the ranks".
