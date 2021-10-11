Runners take part in Shrewsbury Half Marathon
About 1,000 runners took to the streets as a half marathon returned to Shrewsbury.
It was the first time it had been held in the town for 18 months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, going ahead virtually in 2020.
The organisers thanked everyone who helped the event take place on Sunday.
Among those taking part was Gary Harper and his children Jessica and Douglas who said they "enjoyed" the challenge.
Huge thank you to all of our runners, volunteers, pacers, marshals, spectators, sponsors, partners, charities, residents...Posted by The Shrewsbury Half Marathon on Sunday, October 10, 2021
This year, the event had a new route, which saw runners start and finish at Shropshire County Showground.
Andrew Butler came in first with a chip time of one hour, 19 minutes and 59 seconds, with Jan Cook the first woman at 1:27:26.
Also taking part was Jess Edwards from Shrewsbury, who said she "didn't feel as bad" as she thought she would after the race, her second half marathon.
"It went really well, the weather was beautiful, which I think really helped," she said.
"There were so many people cheering us along... lots of sense of community...a really nice atmosphere, definitely."
