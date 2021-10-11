Fuel issues left Shropshire medics 'unable to get to patients'
Fuel supply problems meant some health staff were "unable to get to patients", a health boss has said.
September saw long queues at petrol stations after a shortage of drivers disrupted fuel deliveries.
Shropshire Community Health Trust chief executive Patricia Davies said the resulting shortages left some workers stranded, which was "distressing" for them and patients.
But, she said, there was no impact on waiting lists or surgery cancellations.
The trust provides community-based health services, like district nursing and health visiting, for adults and children in the county.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ms Davies told the trust board meeting, on Thursday, emergency planning officers had been notified following the "pressure"on fuel supplies.
She said there was a meeting but "police felt we didn't need, as a system, to put any emergency measures in".
Ms Davies added: "We did have an impact that particular Friday and over that weekend of some of our staff physically not being able to get to patients, which was distressing for them as well as for patients.
"It was more to do with the immediate treatment of patients who needed, because it was over a weekend, non-elective and palliative care and support at home."
