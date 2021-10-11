Man appears in court on Telford murder charge
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Telford.
Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was found dead outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road in Ketley on 3 July.
Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.
He is due to appear before the same court next month with a provisional trial date set for 7 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.