Climate change: Polar bear sculpture carried to COP26
- Published
A giant polar bear sculpture has been carried through Shrewsbury as part of a 300-mile trek to raise awareness of climate change.
Artist Bamber Hawes, from Bishop's Castle in Shropshire, is taking his creation, named Clarion, to the UN's COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
On Monday, it passed through Shrewsbury on the way to Wem.
Mr Hawes plans to reach Glasgow for the start of the conference on 31 October.
He said there was a "good gang of people" joining the latest leg of the journey.
"The reason why I am doing this is I can't think of anything else to do to show my earnestness that we really need to be thinking about climate change," he said.
The artist set off with a team from Bishop's Castle on Sunday, carrying the 10ft (3m) bear, made from bamboo, willow and "many layers" of tissue paper.
The COP26 summit from 31 October to 12 November will host international discussions on climate change and could lead to major changes to people's everyday lives across the globe.
