Transport charity seeks volunteer drivers in Shropshire

Published
Image source, Tenbury Transport Trust
Image caption, Tenbury Transport Trust formed as a charity in 2014

A charity that provides transport to people living in rural areas is on a desperate hunt for volunteers.

The Tenbury Transport Trust is looking for drivers to help with journeys in the south Shropshire area.

Formed as a charity in 2014, it helps people with things like shopping trips and has a minibus or car service.

Wendy White, from the group based in Tenbury Wells, said volunteers can give as much or as little time as they are able.

"To be a minibus driver, the main thing is you need a D1 on your license and training is given," she said.

"And a volunteer, obviously you need your own car and a lot of time.

"You are in control, if you can only do two hours on a Tuesday morning, that is fine by us."

Anyone interested can get in touch via their website.

