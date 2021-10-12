Shropshire people booking Covid-19 booster too early
Patients are booking in for their Covid-19 booster jab too early, GPs said.
Doctors in Shropshire said patients need to wait six months before getting their third jab.
The wait time, they said, is causing some confusion and leading to people booking in too early.
Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at said the delay for the injection was dictated by the government and NHS England.
She said her surgery, Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, is also short staffed which is also creating problems.
"The minimum is six months after your second jab," she said.
"That's pretty much the main issue we're encountering.
"Some people aren't aware, other people are aware and they may have had a letter and then are frustrated we might not be able to book them instantly into a clinic because of the issues in terms of staffing and setting up these clinics.
"Just please be patient and bear in mind that we have an incredible workload at the moment that we are trying to manage and juggle."
