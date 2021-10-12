Views sought on £2.5m safe Telford community project
- Published
Views are being sought on how to help communities feel safer.
Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner are investing £2.5m into the Safer & Stronger communities project.
It is designed to help residents feel safer in their homes and communities by reducing anti-social behaviour
Events have been held across the borough and people can have their say online about how they would like to see the money spent.
Projects under the scheme, the local authority said, could include youth groups and social clubs as well as reducing opportunities for things like fly tipping and graffiti.
Councillor Paul Watling said: "What we want to do...is get local people in to talk us about how they feel this money should be spent, what we should be doing with this money to make our communities safer and stronger."
"How do we do that together is the important thing, what can we do with local people, not to local people."
The council is contributing £2m to the project, with commissioner John Campion adding a further £500,000 to be spent over the next two years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk