Volunteer dormouse count under way in Shropshire
A monthly dormouse survey is under way to monitor a county's population.
The count, taking place in the south Shropshire hills, is designed to get an idea how the mammals are doing.
Volunteer counters, as part of the National Trust's Stepping Stones project are checking boxes and woodlands for the hazel dormouse, which is a protected species.
Gary Price said knowing where the animals are helps with projects to ensure their survival.
The survey is held monthly and Mr Price said "It is all part and parcel of getting tabs on the aspects of nature and its potential for recovery.
"The management of the woodland as well is quite key to their survival and hopefully regeneration in a lot of areas.
"But you have got to know where they are."
Volunteer Amber Bicheno,said the dormouse are "pretty rare" and the count is part of the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme for the People's Trust for Endangered Species and all data collected goes to them.
Ms Bischeno said volunteers must have a licence to take part.
Stepping Stones is also appealing for people out in the Shropshire Hills between 28 November and 13 December to help with its "nibbled nut survey" to collect as many hazelnuts as they can find while out walking in another bid to monitor numbers.
