Tamba Momodu: Anniversary appeal over car park shooting
- Published
Police have asked for the name of a killer in the hope of bringing some peace to the family of a man shot dead in a car park.
Tamba Momodu, 20, was targeted after visiting a gym in Telford on 13 October last year in what detectives believe was a revenge attack.
The West Mercia force said officers had made "excellent progress" in the investigation.
But they still needed to identify the killer and what happened to the gun.
Since the shooting on Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, police have made 24 arrests and studied hours of security camera footage.
Det Ch Insp Bellamy said: "We're now able to focus the investigation down into a small number of people."
However, on the first anniversary of Mr Momodu's death, he added, some questions remained unanswered.
"My appeal today is to those who have got information about who was behind the murder," Det Ch Insp Bellamy said.
"I'm asking them to provide the answers... Tamba's family so rightly deserve."
An inquest concluded Mr Momodu died at the scene "as a result of six gunshot wounds to his head and parts of his body".
Mr Momodu's death came three years after he was cleared of killing a teenager in London.
Det Ch Insp Bellamy said: "I believe that people linked to that youth have exacted their revenge by targeting Tamba and shooting him in Telford."
The force believes Mr Momodu's killer and an accomplice waited for him on the business park before carrying out the attack.
After the shooting, Det Ch Insp Bellamy said, the killer got into the passenger seat of a Skoda Karoq and was driven to another car park, near the Wrekin, by the accomplice.
He said the pair then left the Skoda and got in an Audi A4 that was driven to Glasgow.
Det Ch Insp Bellamy said it appeared "there was a large degree of planning" behind the murder in October last year, with those responsible travelling to Telford on a number of occasions that month and in the previous month.
He said inquiries had taken his team all over the country and he believed "those behind the murder have links to Southampton, London, Birmingham and Glasgow".
A reward of £10,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for anyone who can provide information that directly leads to the conviction of those responsible.
