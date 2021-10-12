Woman unhurt as front of Bridgnorth house destroyed by car
- Published
A woman narrowly escaped injury after a car smashed into her bungalow while she was inside.
The front of the house in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, was destroyed when it was struck by the vehicle at 20:05 BST on Monday.
The driver, a 67-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later arrested on suspicion of drink driving, West Mercia Police said.
But the woman, believed to have been in the room hit by the car, was unharmed.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was assessed at the scene and discharged with self care advice.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, it added.
Posting on Facebook, Bridgnorth Fire also praised the woman who called 999 after witnessing the impact.
"[The caller was] giving full and correct details to our fire control while dealing with first aid and making contact with the occupier all on her own," it said.
"Communication and keeping calm in a stressful situation are skills rarely used by members of the public but can make a massive difference."
