African river walks lead to explorer-of-the-year honour

Published
Image source, Chaz Powell
Image caption, Chaz Powell was named 2021 Explorer of the Year by the Scientific Exploration Society

Walking Africa's rivers has led a former backpacker to be honoured as the 2021 Explorer of the Year.

Chaz Powell was given the honour by the UK-based charity Scientific Exploration Society (SES).

Mr Powell, formerly of Newport, Shropshire, and an explorer of 17 years, has an ongoing project to follow the length of Africa's wildest rivers.

Hearing about the award was "pretty crazy" and he had had to keep re-reading the email, he said.

Image source, Tim Roberts
Image caption, Chaz Powell wants to explore Africa's rivers for his project The Wildest Journey

From 2016 to 2017, Mr Powell spent 137 days walking more than 3,000km (1,864 miles) along the Zambezi River, which he said was "probably the toughest trek I have ever done".

In 2019, he walked 1,120km (695 miles) from source to sea along the Gambia River and later that year led a small team on a 29-day walk across Madagascar, following the length of the Mangoak.

During the pandemic, he said, most of his explorations were UK based.

He also teaches survival skills and raises awareness of wildlife conservation issues.

Mr Powell will receive his award during an online event on Wednesday evening.

Image source, Tim Roberts
Image caption, Chaz Powell said the award was "pretty crazy"

