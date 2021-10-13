Postmaster retires after 19 years in Bomere Heath
- Published
A postmaster is retiring after 19 years running his branch.
John Ashton started at Haresfinch Post Office in St Helen's before moving to take over the branch at Bomere Heath in Shrewsbury.
The post office and cards and stationery shop closes to the public on Wednesday and will be sold as a house.
Mr Ashton said: "The best things about working in post offices are the people that you meet and that no two days are the same."
A third generation postmaster, Mr Ashton's grandfather, then father, ran Haresfinch Post Office.
He initially joined that branch as a clerk until his father retired and he then became the postmaster too.
When he married he sold the business to move to Shrewsbury, where he did relief work in post offices across the town for many years, before taking over at Bomere Heath.
"Customers don't want me to retire, but even before the pandemic came, I was thinking of retiring as I can't carry on working for ever," he said.
Post Office area manager, Adam Shillcock, said it was "amazing" Mr Ashton had spent all his working life in the industry.
"I wish him a well-earned retirement after devoting so many years to Post Office," he said.
Mr Ashton said he is looking forward to having more time his churchwarden duties in Bayston Hill, where he lives, and for his hobby of archery.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk