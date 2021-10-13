Rock thrown in teenager's face during assault in Newport
A teenager had a rock thrown at him and was punched in the face during an attack by a group of men.
The 17-year-old was walking across Tan Bank in Newport, Shropshire, during the evening of 9 October when he saw eight or nine men walking towards him.
As he walked past them one of the group threw a rock at this face and another one punched him, West Mercia Police said.
The men had been walking from the direction of Victoria Park.
Following the assault the group, wearing grey and black tracksuits and with their faces covered, walked down Stafford Street towards the High Street.
Police would like anyone with any information to contact them.
