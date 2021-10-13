BBC News

Dylan Price: Arrest over teenager's Bishop's Castle road death

Image source, Bishop's Castle RUFC
Image caption, Dylan Price was found dead on Brampton Road in the early hours of 19 September

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over the death of a 17-year-old.

Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road during the early hours of 19 September. He had injuries consistent of being hit by a vehicle, police said.

A 42-year-old, from Bishop's Castle, was arrested on Wednesday and released on police bail.

Dylan, a keen rugby player, was from Bishop's Castle in Shropshire.

The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Image source, Price Family
Image caption, A post-mortem examination revealed the 17-year-old had injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle

