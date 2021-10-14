Telford solar farm plans 'would spoil local landscape'
A large solar farm planned for Telford would spoil the landscape, a council report has said.
The panels would cover 99 acres (40 hectares) of land between Arleston and Lawley, and generate enough electricity for 8,650 homes a year.
Applicant Greentech Services Ltd said it would also plant new hedgerows and trees, and create a new wetland.
But planning officials recommend the proposals be rejected as they "fail to conserve and enhance" the landscape.
The site falls within the Wrekin Forest Strategic Landscape Area and is close to the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the report for Telford and Wrekin Council adds.
Objections have been raised, including by Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard and parish and town councils, over the impact on the landscape.
However Natural England did not object and said the solar farm would "not have significant adverse impacts on designated sites".
Councillors are expected to consider the application on 20 October.
