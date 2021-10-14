Montgomery Canal restoration given Green Flag award
Volunteers restoring a canal said being recognised with a Green Flag Award was a huge boost for their efforts.
The award for the Montgomery Canal, straddling the Wales-Shropshire border, has been given by Keep Britain Tidy.
The Green Flag scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.
Michael Limbrey, from the trust restoring the canal, said the waterway had been vital for many people during the pandemic.
"Towpaths have been very busy, it is a great way to get out into the countryside and to enjoy. Being by the water is great for your wellbeing," he said.
It is not the first time the canal has won the award. In 2018, an eight-mile section from Frankton Locks, near Ellesmere, to Maesbury Marsh, was also recognised.
Other areas in Shropshire to receive the award include Dawley Park, Telford Town Park, Severn Valley Country Park and The Mere at Ellesmere.
