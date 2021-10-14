Shropshire GP staff 'on their knees' with patient demand
- Published
A doctor has described ministers as being "out of touch with the reality" of GP surgeries and their pressures.
Dr Jess Harvey, a GP in Shropshire, said staff at her practice were "on their knees" with rising patient demand.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he wants to see more face-to-face appointments for patients.
But Dr Harvey says phone or video consultations offer patients a more efficient service.
Ministers have set up a £250m emergency winter rescue package amid criticism over a fall in face-to-face appointments since the coronavirus pandemic began.
"Yes there is a change, there may be a process patients go through to get a face-to-face appointment," Dr Harvey said. "But I can assure you GP practices are doing face-to-face appointments."
Mr Javid said the money would allow surgeries to take pressure off staff and allow patients to see their GP in the way they wanted.
Dr Harvey, from the Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, said the funding should not be dependent on offering more face-to-face interactions.
She said staff needed more support, adding: "I do not know anyone in general practice that I am aware of that is having a good time right now."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk