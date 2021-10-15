Bishop's Castle Community Hospital to close due to lack of staff
- Published
A community hospital in Shropshire will be temporarily closed due to a lack of staff, health bosses said.
No new patients will be admitted to Bishop's Castle Community Hospital at the end of the week, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust said.
Recruitment has been an issue for several years at the 16-bed facility, it said, and has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
All current inpatients will be assessed and moved to other care by 31 October.
A spokesperson for the trust said it has been "extremely difficult" over the past six months to get the qualified staff needed to run the hospital.
They praised the current workforce and said it had been a difficult decision to temporarily close the site.
The trust has not said when the hospital will reopen but added it would continue to work on plans for "new models of care".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk